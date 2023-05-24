Mcbrown hosts a lavish birthday party for her adopted daughter, Adepa (Video)

- Advertisement -

Talented Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has warmed hearts online after celebrating the second birthday of her adopted daughter, Adepa.



The little princess turned two recently and to mark her special day, Nana Ama McBrown had a private birthday celebration for her.



As seen in the lovely trending video, the entire household gathered around to cut the cake with Adepa.

Wearing her yellow glasses with dark lenses, she was joined by McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, in turning off the lighted cake candles.



After that, they cut the cake and the whole household stood behind her, beaming with smiles as they stretched their arms towards it.



The multitalented actress later encouraged her second daughter to feed everyone in the house some of her birthday cake, which she did.

