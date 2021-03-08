Mcbrown joins league of slay queens, heaped breasts in new IG PHOTO

type here...
Entertainment

By Nazir Hamzah
NANA-AMA-MCBROWN
Popular Ghanaian movie actress Nana Ama Mcbrown is gradually veering off the highly respected and the physically decent woman we know about.

It is quite unbelievable in recent times observing the kind of dresses the renowned Ghanaian actress put on publicly, something widely different from the kind of dresses she has been wearing which have earned her that great respect in past.

Despite being married now, her recent dresses is something which is generating a whole lot of talking point on social media with most netizens adding her to the in-formed Ghanaian celebrity slay queens.

A recent photo she posted on Instagram has sparked a debate among netizens with claims that the way the actress now dress since after getting married is not worthy of a married woman.

The photo got many people talking likening the beautiful actress to a slay queen with her dress where her upper body is put on display of her assets popping out from her bra.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

