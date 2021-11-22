type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMcbrown's husband finally reacts to Counselor Lutterodt's claim that his wife is...
Entertainment

Mcbrown’s husband finally reacts to Counselor Lutterodt’s claim that his wife is older than him

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Ama Mcbrown & Husband (L) Counsellor George Lutterodt(M) Maxwell Mensah (R)
Nana Ama Mcbrown & Husband (L) Counsellor George Lutterodt(M) Maxwell Mensah (R)
- Advertisement -

Over the years a lot of Ghanaians have been made to believe that Nana Ama Mcbrown is 10 years older than his husband Mr Maxwell Mensah.

On the back of this widespread assertion, Counsellor George Lutterodt some time ago in one of his controversial submissions on the radio said Mr Maxwell was too young to marry Mcbrown.

He continued that Maxwell has a future but not with the celebrated TV Presenter giving his reasons that Nana Ama Mcbrown needs a man whose age is ahead of her to handle and take care of her.

“I’m telling you, that guy(Maxwell Mensah) has a good future but not with Nana Ama Mcbrown. Nana Ama Mcbrown needs somebody whose age is ahead so she could live better” Counsellor Lutterodt made these statements in one of his rants on the radio.

After years amid the popular claims, Maxwell, known not to be a social media person has finally reacted to Counselor Lutterodt’s claim that his wife is older than him.

During a phone-in interview earlier today, Mr Maxwell stated boldly that he’s not bothered that his wife is older than him though he failed to reveal the age gap between them.

He made this statement after the host, Abeiku Santana asked him “If he is ever worried that his wife, Nana Ama Mcbrown is older than him?”

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 22, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
82.7 ° F
82.7 °
82.7 °
77 %
2.2mph
100 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News