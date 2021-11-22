Mcbrown’s husband finally reacts to Counselor Lutterodt’s claim that his wife is older than him

- Advertisement -

Over the years a lot of Ghanaians have been made to believe that Nana Ama Mcbrown is 10 years older than his husband Mr Maxwell Mensah.

On the back of this widespread assertion, Counsellor George Lutterodt some time ago in one of his controversial submissions on the radio said Mr Maxwell was too young to marry Mcbrown.

He continued that Maxwell has a future but not with the celebrated TV Presenter giving his reasons that Nana Ama Mcbrown needs a man whose age is ahead of her to handle and take care of her.

“I’m telling you, that guy(Maxwell Mensah) has a good future but not with Nana Ama Mcbrown. Nana Ama Mcbrown needs somebody whose age is ahead so she could live better” Counsellor Lutterodt made these statements in one of his rants on the radio.

After years amid the popular claims, Maxwell, known not to be a social media person has finally reacted to Counselor Lutterodt’s claim that his wife is older than him.

During a phone-in interview earlier today, Mr Maxwell stated boldly that he’s not bothered that his wife is older than him though he failed to reveal the age gap between them.

He made this statement after the host, Abeiku Santana asked him “If he is ever worried that his wife, Nana Ama Mcbrown is older than him?”

Watch the video below;