Empress Nana Ama McBrown has subtly responded to the shocking confessions of Kumawood actor Kompany, who accused musician Atom of destroying his beautiful relationship with the actress.

McBrown played a vital role in Kompany’s burgeoning career as his manager and managed to get him juicy deals and gigs but unfortunately, they parted ways after some internal wrangling that was never made public.

Addressing the reason behind their dissociation, Kompany – born Mohammed Boniface – in a recent interview said ‘Ye wo kurom’ hitmaker, Atom, influenced him to disrespect McBrown and led him astray.

Amid the saga between Kompany and Atom, the actress broke her silence in a TikTok video shared on this morning, which made a thinly veiled reference to the situation at hand.

In the lip syncing video with the voice of a man, McBrown suggested she was unfazed by the comments of both the young actor and musician.

According to the mother-of-one, she has psyched herself not to worry her head about what people think or say about her persona as that could have the tendency to ruined her mood.

Earlier in responds to the allegations, Atom dismissed the claims that he was the one who advised Kompany to leave Nana Ama Mcbrown’s care.

To clear himself with the tag that he advised him to disresect Nana Ama Mcbrown, Atom emphatically stated that he himself outrighly respects Nana Ama Mcbrown therefore there’s no reason he will tell Kompany to insult her.

According to Atom, when he started to work with Kompany, he tried his possible best to get him a brand and started charging movie directors on his behalf.

He fed, clothed and gave him allowance yet he wasn’t content and hence he sneaked out at night to live a wayward life.