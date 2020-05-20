Mcbrown recounts sad days in her acting career where she got poisoned on set

Celebrated Kumawood actress cum media personality Nana Ama Mcbrown in her recent convo recounted days she almost lost her life to poisoning on set.

Speaking on ‘Okukuseku’ a talk show hosted by Emelia Brobbey, Nana Ama Mcbrown talked about how she got poisoned on a movie set.

According to the actress, on a set of one of her movies, she shared her food with one of her colleague whose name she didn’t mention due to personal reasons.

She said after eating with the person who left immediately, she felt sharp pains in her tummy about 30 minutes later.

She was rushed to Nkenkanso Hospital but since there was no doctor available, she was then rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for urgent treatment.

Her story gives belief to thoughts that the Ghanaian movie industry is filled with envy, jealousy, backstabbing and juju.

Nana Ama McBrown latter in her submission advice up and coming movie stars to be persistent and persevere because every industry has its own challenges.