McBrown reveals reason behind her long absence from our TV Screens

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and beloved television show host, Nana Ama McBrown, has broken her silence on why she has been absent from television for an extended period.

In a heartfelt TikTok live session, McBrown revealed that she recently underwent a fifth arm surgery.

The celebrated actress disclosed that persistent pain in her arm forced her to rely heavily on painkillers, which ultimately led to the decision for another surgical procedure.

“I’ve been off the screen because I had to go through yet another surgery on my arm,” she said in the video.

“The pain was becoming unbearable, and I was depending too much on painkillers just to get through the day.”

The actress, who is known for her energetic presence and warm charisma, added that she currently undergoes physiotherapy sessions every day, describing the journey as “not easy.”

She pleaded with fans to remember her in their prayers as she recovers and works toward a full return.

“Please continue to pray for me. I know it hasn’t been easy for you without me, but I promise I’ll be back on your screens very soon,” she assured her followers.

Her return is eagerly anticipated by many who have missed her vibrant presence on Ghanaian television.