type here...
Source:GHpage
News

McBrown reveals reason behind her long absence from our TV Screens

By Armani Brooklyn
Mcbrown

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and beloved television show host, Nana Ama McBrown, has broken her silence on why she has been absent from television for an extended period.

In a heartfelt TikTok live session, McBrown revealed that she recently underwent a fifth arm surgery.

The celebrated actress disclosed that persistent pain in her arm forced her to rely heavily on painkillers, which ultimately led to the decision for another surgical procedure.

“I’ve been off the screen because I had to go through yet another surgery on my arm,” she said in the video.

“The pain was becoming unbearable, and I was depending too much on painkillers just to get through the day.”

The actress, who is known for her energetic presence and warm charisma, added that she currently undergoes physiotherapy sessions every day, describing the journey as “not easy.”

She pleaded with fans to remember her in their prayers as she recovers and works toward a full return.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

“Please continue to pray for me. I know it hasn’t been easy for you without me, but I promise I’ll be back on your screens very soon,” she assured her followers.

Her return is eagerly anticipated by many who have missed her vibrant presence on Ghanaian television.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Daddy Lumba and Mr Manfred 1

Joy Industries CEO refuses to mourn Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, July 28, 2025
23.9 C
Accra

Also Read

Here is what killed Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba

A list of all of Daddy Lumba’s 202 songs

Daddy Lumba songs

Video of Daddy Lumba, his wife and thier son

Daddy Lumba awife and son

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba b) nkwasea nwom, )b3wu s3 )twee- old video of Kevin Taylor pops up

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways