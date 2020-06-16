First Ghanaian to meet Baby Maxin after birth,Mcbrown says;shares photo of Kennedy Agyapong and daughter on his 60th B-day

Today happens to be the 60th birthday of the outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and already pictures of him have filled social media together with birthday messages.

Umpteen number of people have taken to social media to shower praises and share memories they’ve had with the man of the moment – Kennedy Agyapong.

One that has caught the attention of all is that from the camp of celebrated actress and media personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Mcbrown, in wishing the MP a happy birthday, shared a photo of him carrying her daughter Maxin with the caption;

“The First Ghanaian I Met at Heathrow From Canada ?? to Ghana ?? #HonKen #HappyBirthday #MoreLife #MMM #Brimm”

See post below;

See photo below;

Looking at the picture above, the two are already bonded in soul. 2 great personalities in one picture.

Knowing the influence of Kennedy Agyapong coupled with her mother’s stardom, this is a photo Baby Maxin will hold on to forever.

Happy Birthday Hon Kennedy Agyapong.