Mcbrown shares latest loved-up video with her Husband Maxwell to debunk divorce rumours – WATCH

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, were recently seen hanging out together after Maxwell deleted all her photos from his Instagram page.

The couple’s public appearance has generated a buzz, especially since the deletion of McBrown’s photos sparked speculation about the state of their relationship.

Eyewitnesses reported that McBrown and Maxwell appeared relaxed and happy during their outing, which took place at a popular spot in Accra.

The couple’s actions have left fans curious about the reason behind the photo deletion and what it means for their relationship moving forward.

Despite the rumours, McBrown and Maxwell have not made any public statements addressing the situation directly.

Many fans are relieved to see the couple together, interpreting their recent appearance as a sign that their relationship remains strong.