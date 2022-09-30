type here...
Mcbrown shows superb footballing skills

By Armani Brooklyn
Mcbrown shows superb footballing skills
The most talented person in the Ghanaian showbiz industry at the moment, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has set social media into a frenzy of rage with her awesome footballing skills.

Aside from acting and singing, Nana Ama Mcbrown has proven that she's ready and can play for the women's senior national team if given a call-up.

In this impressive video, the iconic actress showed off some pretty good football skills while singing along to Black Sherif's new masterpiece dubbed "Soja".

Some fans of the actress have hypothetically expressed that their movie idol juggles than ball even better than 7 times Ballon D'or winner, Lionel Messi.

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the awe-inspiring video;

vivian.odame Just love everything she does that's why when goes wrong I get hurt. Anyway)y3 nipa. Ama guy guy nono obiara boooooowa

abena_melloThe woman with many talent????????. Is there anything she can't do

gatzbi_shoe_haus Eiii Nana y3 ball yi nso wo nim b)……

