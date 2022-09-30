- Advertisement -

The most talented person in the Ghanaian showbiz industry at the moment, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has set social media into a frenzy of rage with her awesome footballing skills.

Aside from acting and singing, Nana Ama Mcbrown has proven that she’s ready and can play for the women’s senior national team if given a call-up.

In this impressive video, the iconic actress showed off some pretty good football skills while singing along to Black Sherif’s new masterpiece dubbed “Soja”.

Some fans of the actress have hypothetically expressed that their movie idol juggles than ball even better than 7 times Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi.

vivian.odame – Just love everything she does that’s why when goes wrong I get hurt. Anyway)y3 nipa. Ama guy guy nono obiara boooooowa

abena_mello – The woman with many talent????????. Is there anything she can’t do

gatzbi_shoe_haus – Eiii Nana y3 ball yi nso wo nim b)……