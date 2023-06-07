type here...
Entertainment

McBrown shows support as she models for young GH man who built his own ‘luxurious’ car

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Mcbrown
Nana Ama McBrown has shown her support for a talented young man who built his own vehicle under his brand name, Kelvin Cars.

The popular Ghanaian actress and TV personality whose persona and influence boost the value of the brands she represents gave her free endorsement to the young man as her little way of supporting his craft.

Her endorsement came in the form of Instagram and TikTok posts, where she shared a collection of photos showcasing her fashionable side in a knee-length blue dress made from lace and Ankara fabric.

McBrown looked elegant in the simple but classy outfit that complemented the colour of the vehicle seen in the background of her promo photoshoot.

“Let’s support each other in our little way,” she simply captioned the post on Instagram.

    Source:GHPage

