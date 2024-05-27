“… short life…” – Mcbrown slaps Sally Mann in a cryptic reply – Here’s What She Said

The new beef to look out for is that of Sally Mann and Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Sally Mann has always had a problem with Mcbrown and all that she does even if it doesn’t concern her.

Well, in the latest, Sally Mann, who has always criticised Nana Ama Mcbrown has lashed out at the actress-turned-TV presenter again.

Sally on Power FM, seethed at Mcbrown for publicly displaying her hate for UTV’s upcoming cooking show hosted by Empress Gifty.

According to Sally Mann, Mcbrown is now grinding her teeth because she knows well that UTV’s U Cook show to be hosted by Empress Gifty will overshadow her Mcbrown’s Kitchen.

Sally Mann additionally alleged that Empress Gifty personally called to brief her about her new gig at UTV before it was publicised.

Sally Mann claims she told Empress Gifty point blank that Mcbrown was going to be pissed about her decision to be used as a tool by UTV to compete against her.

It is in this light that Nana Ama Mcbrown has shared a post with a caption that netizens think is a direct shot to Sally Mann.

The Caption read “In this short life, don’t take seriousness as a job“. It could mean that Sally Mann is becoming too serious about anything, especially about her that makes it look like her job.

Hence subtly advising her not to take seriounes as a job.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown finally reacts to U-TV’s ‘U Cook” program hosted by Empress Gifty