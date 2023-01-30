Ghanaian A-list actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has caused a massive stir online and has consequently been tagged a low-key lesbobo by some critics who have come across the video.

As seen in the video, Nana Ama Mcbrown who had attended the funeral ceremony of Borga Silvia’s twin sister in Kumasi decided to exchange pleasantries with her in a very unusual manner.

Notwithstanding the fact that there were hundreds of people around, the two long-time friends passionately kissed and caused a frenzy in the process.

Borga Silva was the one to initiate the controversial kiss because after Mcbrown greeted and hugged her, she grabbed her face and gave her a kiss on the lips like a lover who has missed his or her partner.

After the kiss, they tightly hugged once again and later split for Mcbrown to go and sit down.

As of the publication of this article, the video had garnered over 220k views and over 10k comments on Tiktok alone and most of them are about why they think it was wrong for Mcbronw to kiss Borga Silvia.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the circulating video…

Oti Boateng Patrick – Come on! She was carried away out of excitement that’s all. I don’t know what you gonna say if you see this video of them. But in all, it’s just friendship, nothing more…

Victoria Mensah – Please there is nothing wrong with it she was so excited seeing her colleague come over to support her

Alfred Amponsah – I really want to know if she really did kiss her ? No any hard feelings attached

Michael Nyarko Senior – Waaaahw3 ooooooo…so in case your husband sees this or hr this,what sense will you tell him…always ladies…problems nkoaaaaaa…Ladies are problem….all all of them…dey take their female friends as besties meanwhile dey do lesbobo…ladies dea ooooo naaaaa…..we will not marry you oooooo…we chop you and leave you…thus allll

Patrick Bourj Neumann – When I was young I used to think nurses are doctors wives

