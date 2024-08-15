Mcbrown ‘speaks’ as her best friend alleges on live TV that her hubby is chopping the ladies ‘ruff ruff’ – Video

While on live TV, Nana Ama Mcbrown’s best friend alleged that Mr Maxwell is a serial cheat who dashes his joysticks freely to ladies.

Mimi made these allegations after Nana Ama McBrown, made a bold statement regarding her marriage, only for it to be met with an unexpected rebuttal.

During the most recent episode of Onua Time Show, McBrown passionately declared that only her husband, Mr. Maxwell Mensah, has exclusive access to her “engine,” a metaphor for their intimate life.

To emphasize her point, she sang King Paluta’s hit song Makoma, particularly stressing the line “Deefo Ade3 Y3nfa Nkyekye,” which roughly translates to “Don’t share what belongs to the king.”

However, the atmosphere in the studio quickly shifted when Mimi, the panellist in question, seemingly hinted at knowing more than she let on.

In a shocking response, Mimi suggested that Mr Maxwell might not be as faithful as McBrown believes.

As tension evoked inside the studious, Nana Ama emphatically stated that she was not trying to defend her hubby and as a matter of fact, careless about Mimi’s submission about her hubby.

Watch the video below to know more…