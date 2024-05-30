type here...
McBrown Stole Onua Showtime program from Empress Gifty- Ola Micheal reveals

By Musah Abdul

Media personality, Ola Michael has responded to McBrowns’s comment that who God has blessed is blessed.

Ola Micheal is not happy about the actress’s subtle shot aimed at Empress Gifty and the management of UTV at large.

As she fired shots at Nana Ama McBrown, Ola Micheal brought to the limelight how McBrown stole the Onua Showtime program from Empress Gifty.

Ola Micheal disclosed that Empress Gifty was to host two entertainment programs at Onua TV which she promoted massively but to her surprise, McBrown stole the program from her.

According to Ola Micheal, even though it was a very painful experience, Empress Gifty never coughed about it.

Source:Ghpage

