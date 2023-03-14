type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMcbrown was poached from UTV to ONUA TV at Ghc 500,000 fee
News

Mcbrown was poached from UTV to ONUA TV at Ghc 500,000 fee

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

The astute actress has now joined Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General.

Her unveiling was done on Monday morning, heralded by a traditional display of Ashanti culture.

Rumours following her exit at UTV alleges that she left on a bad note because a lot happened behind the scenes before her ‘infamous’ goodbye.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama McBrown is ungrateful – Ola Micheal

According to first-hand information shared by Instagram blogger ThoseCalledCelebs, Nana Ama McBrown did not tender her resignation to the management of Despite Media.

In fact, the relationship between McBrown and Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Fada Dickson and people of the top hierarchy was so strong that they never anticipated her exit.

Apparently, they were as shocked as we were to hear in the blogs and on social media that McBrown was heading to Media General, but they treated the rumours with a pinch of salt.

This yet-to-be-authenticated report has forced a lot of social media users to describe the award-winning actress as ungrateful.

In the midst of this saga, some staff of Despite media outfit have taken to the internet to publicly cast insinuations on Nana Ama McBrown for leaving for Media General.

READ ALSO: Vim Lady slams Kwame Nkrumah Tikese over Nana Ama Mcbrown

Award-winning Ghanaian YouTuber N.K Asamoah of Gossips24 Avenue has alleged that Mcbrown was poached from UTV to ONUA TV at Ghc 500,000 fee.

Almost everyone in this world will never reject this huge amount of money no matter how loyal he or she is to his or her boss.

Alot of hidden secrets about the cause of Mcbrown’s exit at UTV will be unravelled in the coming days. Stay tuned for more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react as Nana Ama Mcbrown officially joins ONUA TV

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 14, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    84 ° F
    84 °
    84 °
    71 %
    2.2mph
    22 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News