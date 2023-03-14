- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown’s unanticipated move from UTV to ONUA TV has been trending on social media for the past 24 hours.

The astute actress has now joined Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General.

Her unveiling was done on Monday morning, heralded by a traditional display of Ashanti culture.

Rumours following her exit at UTV alleges that she left on a bad note because a lot happened behind the scenes before her ‘infamous’ goodbye.

According to first-hand information shared by Instagram blogger ThoseCalledCelebs, Nana Ama McBrown did not tender her resignation to the management of Despite Media.

In fact, the relationship between McBrown and Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Fada Dickson and people of the top hierarchy was so strong that they never anticipated her exit.

Apparently, they were as shocked as we were to hear in the blogs and on social media that McBrown was heading to Media General, but they treated the rumours with a pinch of salt.

This yet-to-be-authenticated report has forced a lot of social media users to describe the award-winning actress as ungrateful.

In the midst of this saga, some staff of Despite media outfit have taken to the internet to publicly cast insinuations on Nana Ama McBrown for leaving for Media General.

Award-winning Ghanaian YouTuber N.K Asamoah of Gossips24 Avenue has alleged that Mcbrown was poached from UTV to ONUA TV at Ghc 500,000 fee.

Almost everyone in this world will never reject this huge amount of money no matter how loyal he or she is to his or her boss.

Alot of hidden secrets about the cause of Mcbrown’s exit at UTV will be unravelled in the coming days. Stay tuned for more…

