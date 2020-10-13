- Advertisement -

A lot of people were in the wait for another heated banter to resurrect between actress/Presenter Nana Ama Mcbrown and singer Mzbel over Maxwell Mensah, the husband of the former when both came face to face.

Last Saturday 10th October 2020 in the studio of United Television was Mzbel and other invitees seated for an interview on their famous Entertainment program ‘United Showbiz’.

Knowing well the relationship history Mzbel has with Mcbrown’s husband, Ghanaians patiently waited for the host[Nana Ama Mcbrown] to ask her about her days with Maxwell but that did not happen as anticipated.

Since it’s the first time both women met after news broke out that Mzbel and Maxwell Mensah’s were having an affair about a year ago, it was highly expected of Nana Ama to do something but she showed maturity.

A look into time; Mzbel in an interview opened up on her relationship with Maxwell Mensah, the husband of Nana Ama McBrown before he got married to the actress.

According to Mzbel, she was very close to the point of cuddling with him but they never really dated in the real sense. She added that despite the closeness, they did not become intimate.

Mzbel indicated though they had a fondness for each other, Maxwell wanted more than a casual relationship which she was not ready to offer.

Mzbel further on stated that Mcbrown’s husband had wanted to marry her but she was not ready for such commitment.

In this sense, when Mzbel appeared on UTV it was the perfect opportunity for Mcbrown to have put the latter in a tight corner but she chose to go very professional in her dealings.

On the show, they had a lengthy discussion about the many controversies surrounding the personality Mzbel and other matters where Osebo, Arnold Baidoo and Bulldog who were also guests shared their thoughts.

The matureness Mcbrown exhibited still shocks Ghanaians who foreseen a fight.

This effect, Richard Brown widely known in the fashion world as Osebo the Zaraman has given an explanation of why Nana Ama Mcbrown didn’t ask Mzbel about her husband Maxwell.

He said Mcrbown has once admitted that she holds no grudge against so she sees no reason to hate her.

“We are both in the entertainment industry, so we are like family. But we are not too close.” Mcbrown said in one of her interviews regarding the same subject.

Moreover, she has time without number disclosed that her husband and Mzbel were only friends and nothing else.

Mzbel never accepted Maxwell’s marriage proposal and as such, they never had any sexual relationship, this Mzbel has already made public in one of her recent conversations on TV.

Osebo, Nana Aba’s Baby daddy on the Mzbel and Mcbrown issue mentioned that the professionalism the recent showed in the questions she asked the ’16 years’ hitmaker has him respecting her the more.

Richard Brown described Baby Maxin’s mother as an amazing woman. Further on he urged all to embrace good news and support each other rather than always expecting the downfall of people.