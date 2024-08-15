Mcbrown’s husband, Maxwell exposed on LIVE TV – FULL STORY

Mimi, a close friend of Nana Ama McBrown, has made a shocking claim that Mr. Maxwell Mensah, McBrown’s husband, is a habitual cheater who freely engages with other women.

These allegations surfaced after Nana Ama McBrown made a strong statement about her marriage, only to receive an unexpected response.

On a recent episode of the Onua Time Show, McBrown passionately declared that her husband, Mr. Maxwell Mensah, is the only one with exclusive access to her “engine,” a metaphor for their private life.

To drive her point home, she sang a line from King Paluta’s hit song Makoma, emphasizing the lyric “Deefo Ade3 Y3nfa Nkyekye,” which means “Don’t share what belongs to the king.”

However, the mood in the studio shifted dramatically when Mimi, one of the panellists, hinted that she might know more than she was revealing.

In a surprising turn, Mimi implied that Mr. Maxwell might not be as faithful as McBrown believes.

As tension built in the studio, Nana Ama McBrown firmly stated that she wasn’t trying to defend her husband and didn’t care about Mimi’s comments regarding him.