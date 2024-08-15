type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMcbrown's husband, Maxwell exposed on LIVE TV - FULL STORY
Entertainment

Mcbrown’s husband, Maxwell exposed on LIVE TV – FULL STORY

By Mr. Tabernacle
Video: Mcbrown's Maxwell Smiles And Speaks For The First Time In Public - He Angrily Shames Critics

Mimi, a close friend of Nana Ama McBrown, has made a shocking claim that Mr. Maxwell Mensah, McBrown’s husband, is a habitual cheater who freely engages with other women.

These allegations surfaced after Nana Ama McBrown made a strong statement about her marriage, only to receive an unexpected response.

On a recent episode of the Onua Time Show, McBrown passionately declared that her husband, Mr. Maxwell Mensah, is the only one with exclusive access to her “engine,” a metaphor for their private life.

To drive her point home, she sang a line from King Paluta’s hit song Makoma, emphasizing the lyric “Deefo Ade3 Y3nfa Nkyekye,” which means “Don’t share what belongs to the king.”

However, the mood in the studio shifted dramatically when Mimi, one of the panellists, hinted that she might know more than she was revealing.

In a surprising turn, Mimi implied that Mr. Maxwell might not be as faithful as McBrown believes.

As tension built in the studio, Nana Ama McBrown firmly stated that she wasn’t trying to defend her husband and didn’t care about Mimi’s comments regarding him.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, August 15, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
3.2mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways