‘Mcbrown’s Kitchen’ Returns To Onua Tv And TV3 On October 1 – Nana Ama Mcbrown Announces

Ace Ghanaian screen goddess and television presenter, Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally announced the triumphant return of her popular cooking show, McBrown’s Kitchen and fans cannot get enough of it.

The popular actress made this known on her new show ‘Onua Showtime with Mcbrown’ on Sunday September 18, emphasizing that the new edition will start broadcasting from October 1, 2023.

According to her, the new edition of the cooking show will not be like a typical Ghanaian cooking show, but a delightful blend of culinary expertise, celebrity and non-celebrity interviews amongst others.

The cooking show used to air on lUnited Television (UTV) when Mcbrown was a staff of the media house. Unfortunately, the show stopped airing when she moved from Despite media as the host of United Showbiz to Media General’s Onua TV.

’Upon all the things I do, I still shoot Mcbrown’s Kitchen. I went on a break for some time. You know It used to air on a different TV station, but things change when you are moving forward. Mcbrown’s Kitchen will now show on both TV3 and Onua Tv starting from Saturday October 1,2023. It is going to be back-to-back and the meals that will be prepared this time around is going to be extra special. Also, everyone can appear on the show but on a condition.,’’ she stated.