McDan could go to jail for 21 days if he defaults on the GHc40k fine

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian business mogul McDan has been found guilty of contempt of a high court for still holding on to a disputed land at East Legon although the court had ruled that he should relinquish the land.

Daniel McKorley, known popularly as McDan, has been convicted by a High Court for disobeying orders of a judge.

The High Court (General Jurisdiction) presided over Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court Judge imposed a fine of GHc40,000 on him.

The court said GHc15,000 out of that fine should be given to the applicant in the matter.

On May 20, last year, the Applicant, Al-Hassan Iddisah filed a contempt application to vindicate the law and its sanctions following the respondent’s forcibly taking over land in dispute.

He accused the Respondent, Daniel McKorley of breaking the law by willfully disrespecting an order of the High Court and thereby bringing the administration of justice into disrepute.

According to a report published on February 28, 2023, McDan has been fined GH¢40,000 or go to jail for 21 days if he defaults on the fine.

    Source:GHPAGE

