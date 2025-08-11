type here...
Entertainment

Me joojoo funu paaa and I always dress dead bodies according to the work they did to become popular- undertaker

By Mzta Churchill

An undertaker who goes by the name Isaac has shockingly brought to the limelight how he stresses dead bodies.

Isaac who dresses dead bodies speaking in an interview with Razak Ghana shared what goes on before a dead body is laid.

When asked why they make dead bodies stand and stress them, Isaac disclosed that such is never going to end anytime soon.

READ ALSO: At age 14 I had saved 750 thousand Ghana Cedis- Shatta Wale

He noted that sometimes, it is the family, specifically the Abusuapanin that orders them to dress the dead bodies the way they appear during the period everyone is to pay their last respects.

However, the undertaker stated that more often than not, they, the undertaker use their powers to dress the dead bodies to suit what they were known for.

He bragged that he is one person who stresses dead bodies even though it is known that a dead body is supposed to rest in peace.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

NPP withdraws from Tamale by-election- more details

Shatta Wale Lamborghini

At age 14 I had saved 750 thousand Ghana Cedis- Shatta Wale

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, August 11, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

A bird caused the Obuasi helicopter crash- Captain Smart

Captain-Smart

Lady drops popular Nigerian IG skit maker, Isbae U’s nude video after he refused to give her money

Isbae U

My boyfriend sleeps with me every day I visit him, he started sleeping with me when I was 7 years old- lady says

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella

Bechem: SDA church members perish in a gory accident

Bechem Accident
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways