Me joojoo funu paaa and I always dress dead bodies according to the work they did to become popular- undertaker

An undertaker who goes by the name Isaac has shockingly brought to the limelight how he stresses dead bodies.

Isaac who dresses dead bodies speaking in an interview with Razak Ghana shared what goes on before a dead body is laid.

When asked why they make dead bodies stand and stress them, Isaac disclosed that such is never going to end anytime soon.

He noted that sometimes, it is the family, specifically the Abusuapanin that orders them to dress the dead bodies the way they appear during the period everyone is to pay their last respects.

However, the undertaker stated that more often than not, they, the undertaker use their powers to dress the dead bodies to suit what they were known for.

He bragged that he is one person who stresses dead bodies even though it is known that a dead body is supposed to rest in peace.