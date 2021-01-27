The meaning and significance of the names of the late Rawlings’ children explained

- Advertisement -

The late Jerry John Rawlings profoundly named his children according to signify memorable moments and people in history.

This was revealed today at his final funeral ceremony by his first daughter Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings.

Captured below are the names of each of his children and the significance behind them.

1. Zanetor Rawlings

Rawlings’ first daughter Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings was born on June 1, 1978. The late former President named his first child Zanetor to signify an end to the gloom surrounding those times.

The name Zanetor originates from the Ewe language meaning “An end to the darkness.”

According to the MP for Korle Klottey constituency, her father gave her that name to commemorate the end to the political darkness and corruption in the country.

2. Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings

Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings was named after the historic Queen Mother of Ejisu in the Ashanti Kingdom who stood and led a war against the colonial masters at a time when the King had been exiled.

According to Zanetor, Rawlings named his second daughter Yaa Asantewaa because he wanted to instil virtues such as boldness, courage, charisma and a determination to be the voice of the voiceless in her.

His desire for his daughter was to become an independent lady who inspires confidence among Ghanaian women.

3. Amina Rawlings

Again, Rawlings named his third daughter Amina so she could be a ”reincarnated” Amina, the queen of Zaria, modern-day Nigeria.

Amina according to history was the first female ruler in a male-dominated society and the late former President named his daughter in honour of her.

Amina, similarly, was given the name so she would be fierce in pursuing her dreams as well as fighting for the right of the defenceless in society.

4. Kimathi Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings named his son and fourth child Kimathi after the historic Dedan Kimathi, the Kenyan military inspiring leader who led his people in their independence struggle against the British.

Kimathi was expected to grow up into a leader in his own right who would be selfless and become a servant of his people.

Nonetheless, Rawlings’ Pan-Africanism clearly influenced even the kind of names he gave his kids and this affirms his unflinching beliefs.

Although he is not among the living anymore, the late Jerry John Rawlings’ name will forever be etched in the hearts of every Ghanaian, and his impact as a leader could not be overemphasized.