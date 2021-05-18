- Advertisement -

A mechanic is currently in the grips of the laws after he was arrested for defiling an 11-years-old girl.

Babawale Zaid Afolabi who is the spokesperson for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps in a press statement yesterday confirmed the incident.

According to the report, the mechanic identified as Yusuf Abdullahi was caught by a security officer gaining canal knowledge of the young girl.

It is said that the victim leaves in the same compound with the suspect, his wife, and three children adding that the wife recently even gave birth to their new baby.

Telling his side of the story, the suspect narrated that he was sleeping peacefully in his room when the girl came to wake him up.

He continued that she requested for his phone so he started showing Indian movies on his phone for the suspect and that was how the act started.

The suspect however denied having sex with the minor but stated that he was just romancing her.