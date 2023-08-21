Mechanic crashes client’s brand new Mercedes Benz while chilling inside with his girlfriend – Video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Nigerian mechanic has found himself in a hot mess after crashing a brand-new Mercedes Benz while on his way to deliver it to a customer who just bought it.

The hapless mechanic had completed the required fixing job on the car and sought to return it to its new owner after it was recently purchased from a dealer.



Unluckily for him, under yet-to-be-ascertained circumstances, the car fell face-first into a drainage.

It was gathered from online reports that the incident happened around Otedola, Lagos state.

A viral video from the reports showcases the car in bad shape following the accident.

Whether the driver survived or sustained any life-threatening injury is also yet to be ascertained.

Residents who gathered could be seen gathered around the crash after the driver has evidently been pulled out of the wreck.

