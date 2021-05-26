type here...
Mechanic uses client’s expensive car as collateral to pay off his debt

By Qwame Benedict
A mechanic has shocked many after it emerged that he has used a luxurious car belonging to his client for collateral.

According to the victim identified as Emmy Walker who shared the story on social media, he is still in shock as to why his mechanic would do that.

Narrating his side of the story, he revealed that his Lexus ES350 car air-condition had a problem which made him take it for servicing.

He returned later to pick the car up only to be informed by the mechanic that he has given the car out as collateral for a debt he owed.

Emmy in his post disclosed that the mechanic owned 1.5m Naira and saw the car which is worth more than that amount as better collateral.

His post reads: “Nothing can surprise me anymore in this Lagos anymore!!!

I gave mechanic my car to fix the A/C, nigga went to drop my car as a collateral for his debt. Madness!!!

How do you drop an ES350 for a 1.5m debt?

How?”

See screenshot of his post below :

Source:Ghpage

