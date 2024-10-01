Social media users have been thrown into a state of shock following the actions of some group of mechanics who had lost their friend to the cold hands of death.

Funerals are meant to send off the deceased to the next world peacefully and solemnly but the current crop of the youth seems to be deviating from that.

Now the once solemn funerals turned a ground for people to showcase some behaviour which sometimes gets people asking and raising questions on the actions of the youth present.

The case becomes worse when the deceased is a youth and has friends who are tagged as “rowdy” and have different ways of saying goodbye to their late friend.

In a video making rounds on social media, the friends of a deceased young man who we believed used to be a mechanic while alive painted his corpse with dirty oil.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

Peacewandando: “This nonsense must stop, why do family members allow their beloved’s be manhandled by their friends? Ah”

Wholesomeinfj: “Why do they do that?Now the dead is not respected at all”

Tru2kt: “Evil spirits are really working in Ghana. This isn’t normal”

Mzz_amajoy: “If u take fools as ur friends,this is what can happen.nd where are the stupid members of this body’s family”