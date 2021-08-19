Media General’s MzGee and Kwabena Asiamah return as host for Ghana Music Awards-USA

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Mzgee and Efo
Media General’s MzGee and Kwabena Asiamah is popularly known as Efo of Sika na ashi fame are back to host the 2021 edition of the Adonko Ghana Music Awards-USA.

The two who are becoming a favourite pair were hosts for the nominees announcement which took place in April.

US-based media personalities AJ and K.Asiamah will be in charge of the red carpet of this year’s awards scheduled to take place this Saturday, August 21, 2021, inside Claridge A Radisson Hotel inside Atlantic City.

Headline artiste Samini has promised patrons a titillating performance.

He will be supported by Choirmaster of Praye fame, Reigning gospel artiste of the year, Millicent Yankey, Herty Corgie, Jay Hover, Jamin Beats, Oboy Murphy and a host of others.

Tickets are still fast selling. Call 609 251 0179 for yours.

Source:Ghpage

