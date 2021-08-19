Media General’s MzGee and Kwabena Asiamah return as host for Ghana Music Awards-USA

- Advertisement -

Media General’s MzGee and Kwabena Asiamah is popularly known as Efo of Sika na ashi fame are back to host the 2021 edition of the Adonko Ghana Music Awards-USA.

The two who are becoming a favourite pair were hosts for the nominees announcement which took place in April.

US-based media personalities AJ and K.Asiamah will be in charge of the red carpet of this year’s awards scheduled to take place this Saturday, August 21, 2021, inside Claridge A Radisson Hotel inside Atlantic City.

Headline artiste Samini has promised patrons a titillating performance.

He will be supported by Choirmaster of Praye fame, Reigning gospel artiste of the year, Millicent Yankey, Herty Corgie, Jay Hover, Jamin Beats, Oboy Murphy and a host of others.

Tickets are still fast selling. Call 609 251 0179 for yours.