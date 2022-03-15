Media personality exposes wives of rich men who sleep with young guys; Advises husbands to be vigilant (Video)

- Advertisement -

Controversial and highly opinionated Nigerian media personality popularly known as Blessing CEO – Has exposed the wives of some rich men who sleep with young guys for intense pleasure.

According to Blessing, most of these wives do not get satisfied after sleeping with their aged husbands hence they seek the services of young & energetic guys to take them to cloud 9.

She added that she’s even shocked that its’ women who have now taken over cheating contrary to the norm that men are the best of cheats.

Blessing dropped a piece of advice for husbands to be very vigilant and observant if their wives stay out for long hours than normal.

This is now competition between sugar boys and side chicks – As husbands are enjoying with their young mistresses.

Their wives are also availing themselves to young guys to hammer them.

