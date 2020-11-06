Medical doctor captured weeping in a video over broken heart finally speaks

The Ghanaian medical officer who was spotted in a viral video apparently weeping over heartbreak from his girlfriend has finally spoken.

The ‘medical doctor’ identified as Gyebi Christian in an interview affirmed that indeed, he was heartbroken by his girlfriend and he is still yet to fully recover from the pain.

According to him, the love issue that occurred took a great toll on him because he and Angelina Ewurama ( the name of the girl who gave him a broken heart) have been together for almost eight good years.

He revealed that they started a YouTube channel just like Kiki and Jay called CokenFanta before the unfortunate heartbreak came about.

Christian, however, reacting to the video of him weeping said that the moment the video was being taken, he had no form of consciousness that he was shedding tears because he was somewhat oblivious of himself.

Christian further disclosed that he is a pharmacy technologist and graduated from the Sunyani Technical University but not a medical doctor as earlier reports indicated.