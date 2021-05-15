Medical student who died in Cuba wasn’t denied healthcare – Ayorkor Botchwey

- Advertisement -

Claims that the second-year Ghanaian medical student who died in Cuba was abandoned and denied healthcare are not true, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has said.

The death of Erasmus Klutse, a GNPC-sponsored scholar in Cuba, has seen his colleagues in that country raise serious concerns about their living conditions and attribute his death to the deplorable conditions they live in.

But speaking during a visit by the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana to the Ministry, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey lamented that social media had been used to spread conflicting reports about the death.

According to her, the government and the Ministry did not receive the news of Erasmus’ death lightly.

“Because of social media, all kinds of things get into the public domain, and it is difficult to know what is the truth or otherwise. We received the news of the death of the 2nd-year student with a lot of concern but what is important is that he was not denied any medical attention. That is very important and must be noted by all.”

Meanwhile, the remains of the student would be flown back to Ghana as soon as the ongoing autopsy is completed.