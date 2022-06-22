type here...
Medikal allegedly denied US visa over gun display on social media
Entertainment

Medikal allegedly denied US visa over gun display on social media

By Kweku Derrick
medikal gun brandishing
Ghanaian rapper Medikal has reportedly been refused entry into the United States of America after his visa application was denied.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the musician’s visa was declined on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, after he attended an interview at the American Embassy in Accra.

Donning a black hoodie with a face mask, Medikal is said to have arrived at the embassy at about 7.30 am and within an hour after accessing the facility he was left in disappointment.

The report said, “sources confirmed that the decision to bounce him was linked to a gun brandishing incident over which he was convicted earlier this year”.

Medikal’s label mate Armani too was bounced, the report added.

On the same day of Medikal’s visa rejection, rapper Sarkodie was also spotted at the premises with his wife and daughter for a similar visa interview.

According to the report, Sarkodie and his family, who were at the Embassy’s immigration section (American Citizens Service/ACS) were granted visas.

    Source:GHPage

