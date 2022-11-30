- Advertisement -

Medikal and Fella Makafui have rubbished the reports of their divorce which have been trending on the internet for almost a month now.

About three weeks ago, news went rife on the local digital space that Fella was seeking a divorce from the rapper because of his consistent cheating on her.

Amidst the rumours of their alleged divorce, Fella and Makfui were also giving subtle hints on the internet through their posts that all was not well between them.

In one of Fella Makafui’s posts that garnered massive engagements on the internet, she tearfully asked why men still cheat on women despite their partners giving them anything they request.

Medikal on the other hand authored a post on his Snapchat to slam Fella Makfui for growing pompous after their marriage because she was very submissive when they first met.

A new video that has surfaced on the internet gives an answer on the current relationship status of Fella Makafui and Medikal and from what we see, it seems all is well in the family.

In this video, the love birds were busily dancing and smooching each other.

Apparently, the video was made during the private party organized by dancehall musician Shatta Wale organized for Elsie Duncan-William, the daughter of popular Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Duncan Williams.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, some social media users have strongly suggested that Medikal and Fella deliberately put up the show for the cameras just to clear the air about their reported divorce but deep inside them, they are tired of each other.

