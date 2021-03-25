- Advertisement -

Actress and video vixen Akuapem Poloo real name Rosemond Brown seem not to be done attacking the wife of AMG rapper Medikal, Fella Makafui.

It would be remembered that Medikal and Fella Makafui some few weeks ago celebrated their one year marriage anniversary.

But according to Akua Poloo, the much talked about wedding of the two celebrities is nothing to write home about describing it as disorganized.

Akuapem passed this comment during her interview on Neat FM where she continued that Fella Makafui took charge of everything hence the poor organization of their wedding.

She stated that instead of Fella Makafui seeking the help of experts to plan her wedding, she decided to do things by herself from preparation to organizing the event.

Poloo was of the view that the choice of attire for the event itself showed that the event was bound to be a flop.

Akuapem Poloo made it clear that those statements she passed after their marriage wasn’t a bad comment but rather to let them know the truth because all that she said was the fact and nothing else.