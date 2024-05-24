Medikal Biography: Real name, age, wife, kids, houses, cars, networth, arrest etc

Samuel Adu Frimpong, widely known by his stage name Medikal, has firmly established himself as a prolific singer, songwriter, and performer in Ghana’s vibrant music scene.
With a unique style that blends Hip-hop and rap, Medikal’s music resonates in both his native language and English, making him a versatile artist with a broad appeal.
Medikal’s journey to stardom began in Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra, where he was born.
His passion for rap started during his high school years, where his impressive lyrical prowess quickly gained him popularity.
Medikal’s knack for weaving intricate bars and engaging storytelling set him apart from his peers, laying a strong foundation for his future in music.
Over the years, Medikal has graced international stages, performing alongside top African and global artists.
His energetic performances and captivating flow have cemented his reputation as one of Ghana’s premier Hip-hop artists.
His ability to seamlessly switch between languages in his rap shows his versatility and broadens his reach to diverse audiences.
Medikal’s personal life has often been in the spotlight, particularly his relationships with other celebrities.
He previously dated Deborah Vanessa, a renowned actress and model.
Their high-profile relationship was the subject of much media attention before they eventually parted ways.
Medikal later married Fella Makafui, another prominent figure in Ghana’s entertainment industry.
Medikal Date Of Birth
Medikal was born on 4th April 1993
Medikal Albums
Medikal has 6 strong albums in his catalogue.
2013 Medikation
2017 Disturbation
2019 The Plug EP
2020 Island
2020 The Truth
2023 Planning and Plotting
Hit Songs
Letter To My Ex
Abena Korkor
Scarface
Small Nyash
Ahomasuo
Witness
Why Always Me?
Accra 2021 Undertaker Flow
El Chairmano
Oseyiee
Be Afraid
Inatosha
The Target
Net Worth, Cars And Houses
According to our checks, he is estimated to be worth $5 million.
He has earned his wealth from his music career. He owns several luxurious cars, such as Benz C 300, Range Rover Vogue, Chevrolet Camaro and many others.
He also has houses scattered around the country and the most notable one amongst them is situated at Nungua.
Marriage, Divorce And Kids
Medikal married Fella Makafui on 9th March 2020 in a very flamboyant ceremony.
However, the marriage hit the rocks in January 2024 for reasons which are yet to be publicly addressed.
Fella Makafui shares a child with Medikal named Island Frimpong.
Medikal Arrest
In October 2021, the musician was arrested for brandishing a firearm on social media.
Subsequently, he was charged with illegally displaying arms and ammunition, to which he entered a plea of not guilty.
The musician was remanded in prison for five days before being granted bail, set at GH?100,000 with one surety.