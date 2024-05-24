Medikal Biography: Real name, age, wife, kids, houses, cars, networth, arrest etc

Samuel Adu Frimpong, widely known by his stage name Medikal, has firmly established himself as a prolific singer, songwriter, and performer in Ghana’s vibrant music scene.

With a unique style that blends Hip-hop and rap, Medikal’s music resonates in both his native language and English, making him a versatile artist with a broad appeal.

Medikal’s journey to stardom began in Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra, where he was born.

His passion for rap started during his high school years, where his impressive lyrical prowess quickly gained him popularity.

Medikal’s knack for weaving intricate bars and engaging storytelling set him apart from his peers, laying a strong foundation for his future in music.

Over the years, Medikal has graced international stages, performing alongside top African and global artists.

His energetic performances and captivating flow have cemented his reputation as one of Ghana’s premier Hip-hop artists.

His ability to seamlessly switch between languages in his rap shows his versatility and broadens his reach to diverse audiences.

Medikal’s personal life has often been in the spotlight, particularly his relationships with other celebrities.

He previously dated Deborah Vanessa, a renowned actress and model.

Their high-profile relationship was the subject of much media attention before they eventually parted ways.

Medikal later married Fella Makafui, another prominent figure in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Medikal was born on 4th April 1993

Medikal Albums

Medikal has 6 strong albums in his catalogue.

2013 Medikation

2017 Disturbation

2019 The Plug EP

2020 Island

2020 The Truth

2023 Planning and Plotting

Hit Songs

Letter To My Ex

Abena Korkor

Scarface

Small Nyash

Ahomasuo

Witness

Why Always Me?

Accra 2021 Undertaker Flow

El Chairmano

Oseyiee

Be Afraid

Inatosha

The Target

Net Worth, Cars And Houses

According to our checks, he is estimated to be worth $5 million.

He has earned his wealth from his music career. He owns several luxurious cars, such as Benz C 300, Range Rover Vogue, Chevrolet Camaro and many others.

He also has houses scattered around the country and the most notable one amongst them is situated at Nungua.

Marriage, Divorce And Kids

Medikal married Fella Makafui on 9th March 2020 in a very flamboyant ceremony.

However, the marriage hit the rocks in January 2024 for reasons which are yet to be publicly addressed.

Fella Makafui shares a child with Medikal named Island Frimpong.

Medikal Arrest

In October 2021, the musician was arrested for brandishing a firearm on social media.

Subsequently, he was charged with illegally displaying arms and ammunition, to which he entered a plea of not guilty.

The musician was remanded in prison for five days before being granted bail, set at GH?100,000 with one surety.