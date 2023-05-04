Rapper Medikal has expressed his reservations about what a Citi TV journalist said about he had reportedly said about Burna Boy and Shatta Wale.

He did not only ask the media house to do a good job next time but also downgraded the appearance of the journalist and what he said about him.

According to Medikal, none of what the gentleman said was true. He added that he never stated that Shatta Wale played the singular role in shooting Burna Boy to fame as the journalist claimed he had said.

A parody account on Twitter had made that assertion, which the journalist picked up without doing due diligence to ascertain the authenticity of the tweet.

Medikal frowned and forewarned that the video be taken down from Citi TV’s Youtube page since what was discussed was false and never represented what Medikal had deemed to have said.

In a tweet, Medikal wrote:

Some of y’all wake up in the morning, put on some cheap clothes and spread some BS on national television without doing any research. No form or level of professionalism exhibited here. When and where did I say this ? My question is who de employ these people ? Smd

Shatta Wale has been considered to have played a role in popularizing the Burna Boy brand since he featured him on the ‘Hosanna’ track a few years ago. Although a few people share that notion, Medikal has maintained that he has not publicly stated it.