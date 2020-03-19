type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Medikal buys Fella Makafui Benz C300

By Mr. Tabernacle
Few days after the couple had their long-awaited traditional wedding, Fella Makafui has acquired a brand new customized FELLA 20-20 Benz C300 kind courtesy of her hubby, Medikal.

The love between the couple, Fella Makafui and her hubby AMG Medikal have gotten to a whole new level.

Medikal bought this car for his wifey ahead of their white wedding which will soon take place when the current coronavirus outbreak minimizes and the ban on social gathering is lifted.

Medikal took to his official Instagram page to share with his fans a video of the car he has bought for Fella, his wife.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

It could be remembered 2 years ago Medikal bought Fella a brand new Audi A8 after by then her ex-boyfriend had angrily seized her two cars.

