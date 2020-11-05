type here...
Medikal can’t face me in a lyrical battle – Sista Afia

By Qwame Benedict
Medikal can't face me in a lyrical battle - Sista Afia
Medikal and Sista Afia
Songstress Sista Afia has stated that AMG rapper Medikal can’t face off with her when it comes to lyrical battle and song compositions.

According to Sista Afia who was been interviewed on Zylofon FM morning show dubbed Showbiz Agenda, made it clear that Medikal is nowhere close when it comes to doing music.

Sista Afia made this claims when she was addressing issues from some people that Medikal is the face behind her rap and diss songs released months ago and directed to Eno Barony, Freda Rhymz and other female rappers.

She went on to say Medikal played no role in the said song but rather had help from Ayeesem.

The ‘Jeje’ hitmaker explained that even though she got help from Ayeesem, she didn’t rely on it entirely but rather twisted some words ,as well as, fused in some of her own lyrics on the song.

“It is not a lie that Ayesem contributed to some of the rap lines during the time I was beefing Freda Rhymz. It wasn’t Medikal and that was why I was pissed. I have been close to him so definitely I might pick some few things from him but it doesn’t mean he writes for me. Medikal knows he can’t try me when it comes to music, so he leaves me to do my thing. So yes, Ayesem gave me some rap lines in my beef songs. I twisted some and some were very deadly. I dropped the very deadly ones,” she stated.

Sista Afia’s WMT song released months ago caused a huge problem in the industry especially between herself and the other female rappers.

It almost turned into a fist fight between herself and Freda Rhymz but some big people within the industry joined forces to make sure the situation was brought under control.

