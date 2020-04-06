- Advertisement -

AMG Business frontman Medikal yesterday turned a year older and as such enjoyed the day at home with his wife Fella Makafui and friends.

According to MDK, he turned 26 years yesterday but a video has surfaced on social media that sees the rapper getting high on weed.

In the video, Fella Makafui’s husband could be seen holding a cup of wine in his hand and also could be seen ‘puffing’ what looks like cigarette.

Some of his fans who are surprised seeing him smoke believe it’s just for a video shoot but others think that is him coming out to tell the world he is a smoker.

It is not known that Medikal smokes but we believe since it’s now legal to use the hard drug in the country, he decided to come out to show the world that he knows how to get wasted.