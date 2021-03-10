- Advertisement -

AMG rapper Medikal is out there again bragging and this time he has revealed that he has bought his former company.

In a post on micro-blogging site Twitter, he stated that the company fired him but fast forward he has bought the same company.

The rapper shared a photo with few dollars on the floor with the caption; “The boss fired me and I bought his company.”

See screenshot below:

Medikal screenshot

Read some comments below:

@Quophieparadise: “You get chairman wei he trade ein feelings for flight wei ein boss fire am wei he sane bore wei he sane buy ein boss ein company sorri!!!”

@Mrsauce_gh: “The number of 1USD notes is 13, hence making a total of 78 ghc,

Ah Chairman nti u want to come and tension us with 78ghc?”

@OdaMedikal: “Your chairman gerr monies wey ein boss fired him norr he buy ein company?? Sorri.”

@SirMohNey: “Top 20 richest musician in gh as at now….u nor dey inside so relax Nana…..”

@Obidiba8: “Fake life go kill you”