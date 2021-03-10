type here...
Medikal claims he has bought the company that hired and fired him

By Qwame Benedict
Medikal claims he has bought the company that hired and fired him
Medikal
AMG rapper Medikal is out there again bragging and this time he has revealed that he has bought his former company.

In a post on micro-blogging site Twitter, he stated that the company fired him but fast forward he has bought the same company.

The rapper shared a photo with few dollars on the floor with the caption; “The boss fired me and I bought his company.”

See screenshot below:

Medikal screenshot

Read some comments below:

@Quophieparadise: “You get chairman wei he trade ein feelings for flight wei ein boss fire am wei he sane bore wei he sane buy ein boss ein company sorri!!!”

@Mrsauce_gh: “The number of 1USD notes is 13, hence making a total of 78 ghc,
Ah Chairman nti u want to come and tension us with 78ghc?”

@OdaMedikal: “Your chairman gerr monies wey ein boss fired him norr he buy ein company?? Sorri.”

@SirMohNey: “Top 20 richest musician in gh as at now….u nor dey inside so relax Nana…..”

@Obidiba8: “Fake life go kill you”

Source:Ghpage

