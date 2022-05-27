type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMedikal and Criss Waddle start new beef on social media
Entertainment

Medikal and Criss Waddle start new beef on social media [Details]

By Kweku Derrick
Criss Waddle and Medikal
Criss Waddle and Medikal
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rappers from the AMG Gang, Medikal and Criss Waddle appear not to be on good terms and the seeming bad blood between the two has caused a stir on social media.

Apparently, Criss Waddle is enraged that Medikal ‘betrayed’ their loyalty by announcing the release of a new song on Friday, the same day he had also planned to drop a song.

According to Medikal, the release date for his song had already been scheduled and it was a mere coincidence that it clashed with Waddle’s new project.

However, Waddle deems Medikal’s move as a calculated attempt to thwart the success of the song and has refused to pick up his calls.

After a failed attempt to reach Waddle and explain things to him, Medikal resorted to Twitter to express his disappointment in his role model.

Medikal and Criss Waddle beef

Off his upcoming album ‘Misconception’, Waddle’s song titled ‘Take Me Back’ features dancehall giant Stonebwoy. Medikal also named his ‘Letter to My Ex’.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have argued that the two may have orchestrated the supposed feud just to promote their songs.

But it appears their stunt is not doing any magic for them as a handful of people are enthused about their fight.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, May 27, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81.1 ° F
    81.1 °
    81.1 °
    75 %
    1.8mph
    41 %
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News