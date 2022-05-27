- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rappers from the AMG Gang, Medikal and Criss Waddle appear not to be on good terms and the seeming bad blood between the two has caused a stir on social media.

Apparently, Criss Waddle is enraged that Medikal ‘betrayed’ their loyalty by announcing the release of a new song on Friday, the same day he had also planned to drop a song.

According to Medikal, the release date for his song had already been scheduled and it was a mere coincidence that it clashed with Waddle’s new project.

However, Waddle deems Medikal’s move as a calculated attempt to thwart the success of the song and has refused to pick up his calls.

After a failed attempt to reach Waddle and explain things to him, Medikal resorted to Twitter to express his disappointment in his role model.

Off his upcoming album ‘Misconception’, Waddle’s song titled ‘Take Me Back’ features dancehall giant Stonebwoy. Medikal also named his ‘Letter to My Ex’.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have argued that the two may have orchestrated the supposed feud just to promote their songs.

But it appears their stunt is not doing any magic for them as a handful of people are enthused about their fight.