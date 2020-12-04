Medikal has gone berserk over blogger Cutie_Julls’ reports that he’s expecting a second child with another woman going to be Fella’s very first stepchild.

Check out the blogger’s post;

Fella Makafui Medikal

Following widespread of this rumor, Fella Makafui took to Twitter to respond. She found these allegations shocking and funny at the same time.

See what she wrote;

Fella Makafui Medikal

This rumour popped up yesterday and it sent the whole of the Ghanaian social media vista into a state of shock. This gossip has since garnered massive reactions on the internet.

Some netizens after hearing the latest gossip thought it might be one of the gimmicks the couple have resorted to gain the attention on social media, but it’s not.

AMG rapper Medikal has responded with a curse. Out of pain, he has cursed the blogger who is going about spreading this wild but false claims around.

The ‘La Hustle’ song hitmaker, reacting declared that Cutie_Julls will die a painful death for circulating this fake news.

He shared the blogger’s post on his InstaStory and wrote this; “The Blogger Circulating this fake news will die a painful death!”

See post below;