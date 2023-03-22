type here...
Medikal dashes bundles of cedi notes to Giovanni Caleb during interview
Entertainment

Medikal dashes bundles of cedi notes to Giovanni Caleb during interview

By Bra Stash
Rapper Medikal gave out bundles of cedi notes to host Giovanni Caleb during an interview on 3FM a day ago.

It was a gesture from the “Omo Ada” hitmaker to thank the celebrated presenter for his work.

In the video shared online, Medikal is seen throwing the bundle of cash at Giovanni Caleb, who did not have enough hands to catch them all.

Medikal has been on a media tour in the past few days, where he has been granting interviews to all the top media houses in Accra.

This is definitely one of the highlights.

However, when he was asked how he felt whenever his money was attributed to fraud and money laundering, Medikal said:

“They feel I am young and making it, but if you move correctly, you make a lot of money.” “I move correctly, so I make a lot.”

