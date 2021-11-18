type here...
Entertainment

Medikal dashes Davido $1000 after he shared his account details on Twitter soliciting funds

By Mr. Tabernacle
Medikal has registered his name as the first Ghanaian musician to dash Davido $1000. 

This philanthropic act comes after Davido who is currently in Dubai challenged his friends and fans to send him N1 million, saying he has always been in a position of lifting others and now he wanted them to return the favour.

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, via a post on social media confirmed the alert from the Ghanaian rapper just a few minutes after he put out the request.

He wrote; “First Alert from Ghana @amgmedikal”

Medikal later reacted to Davido’s post. He wrote; “OBO @davido my birthday na car I want o bless u my g”

The challenge which seemed to have started as a joke has now taken over the internet, drawing up various reactions from netizens.

Source:GHPAGE

