Medikal Didn’t Open Any Shop For Me- Fella Makafui

Ghanaian actress cum businesswoman, Fella Makafui has refuted claims that her former husband, Medikal bought a shop for her.

Speaking in a viral interview chanced by Gh Page, Fella Makafui stated categorically that even though Medikal supported her financially, he never bought a shop for her.

The 23-year-old actress has said that she established her shop herself, hence, people should sweep Medikal’s claims of buying her a shop under the canopy.

Meanwhile, she admitted on several occasions during the interview that Medikal supported her a lot, as every husband or boyfriend should do to their girlfriend or wife.