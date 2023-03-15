- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has dispelled divorce rumours that went rife on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the ‘La Hustle’ hitmaker shared a picture of his wife, Fella Makafui in a beautiful white gown.

Medikal expressed his undying love for Fella Makafui, adding that he would have still settled for her is she was a twin.

The rapper wrote; “If you were a twin, I will still choose you, love you”.

READ ALSO: Medikal meets Sister Derby on set for a video shoot

See post below;

ALSO READ: Medikal ‘shades’ Fella Makafui in his new song with Sister Derby

It was rumored that Actress Fella Makafui and husband Medikal has parted ways after Fella was seen on social media without her wedding ring on several occasions.

The divorce rumors heightened when Medikal featured his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby on his new single dubbed ‘Cold & Trophies’.

Fella Makafui then took to Instagram to delete all pictures of her husband which also fueled the divorce rumours.