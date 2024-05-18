type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMedikal disses D-Black in his latest song
Entertainment

Medikal disses D-Black in his latest song

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Medikal-and-D-Black
Medikal-and-D-Black

Medikal has dropped a diss song to rapper D-Black for allegedly playing a role in his break-up with Fella Makafui.

For the past few weeks, it has been in the news that rapper and record label CEO D-Black played a role in Medikal’s decision to break up with Fella Makafui.

Though no concrete evidence was provided as the main reason why Medikal took that decision a video of D-Black and Fella Makafui smoking and enjoying themselves at a nightclub went viral.

Well, Medikal in an interview called out D-Black over some actions with his wife.

Medikal released a song a few hours ago titled Just Incase and he decided to take a shot at D-Black.

Just like his best friend Shatta Wale, Medikal decided to insult D-Black’s mother.

Listen to the song below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Saturday, May 18, 2024
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
1.6mph
0 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe