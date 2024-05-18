Medikal has dropped a diss song to rapper D-Black for allegedly playing a role in his break-up with Fella Makafui.

For the past few weeks, it has been in the news that rapper and record label CEO D-Black played a role in Medikal’s decision to break up with Fella Makafui.

Though no concrete evidence was provided as the main reason why Medikal took that decision a video of D-Black and Fella Makafui smoking and enjoying themselves at a nightclub went viral.

Well, Medikal in an interview called out D-Black over some actions with his wife.

Medikal released a song a few hours ago titled Just Incase and he decided to take a shot at D-Black.

Just like his best friend Shatta Wale, Medikal decided to insult D-Black’s mother.

Listen to the song below: