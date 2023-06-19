Medikal divorces Fella Makafui; Says he tried his best

- Advertisement -

Rapper, AMG Medikal has alleged in a new tweet that his marriage to Fella Makafui has hit the rocks.

Recall that just a few months ago, the power couple took over social media trends after the rapper featured Sister Debby on his COLD AND TROPHIES song.

Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui’s-marriage

It was alleged that Medikal and Fella were on the verge of splitting reason the rapper decided to feature his ex-lover.

According to Medikal in this new tweet, he tried his best to save his marriage but it’s unfortunate his best wasn’t enough.

Social media users who have come across this tweet have opined that the divorce report is fake hence Medikal and Fella Makafui just want to trend.

This is the umpteenth time Medikal and Fella Makafui have courted massive attention on the internet with their fake divorce claims.

