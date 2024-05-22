Medikal should do a DNA test to ascertain if Island is his biological daughter – More Details

One sensitive topic that has recently come up amid the Fella-Medikal marital issues is the question of who the father of Island Frimpong is.

It’s surprising to hear these conversations, but some people might know more than what is currently trending.

In the aftermath of Medikal’s emotional outpour on Snapchat about the traumatic experiences in his marital home, a new course of action has been suggested for him.

Kofi Mahama, the Youth Organizer for the NDC in the UK and Ireland Chapter, has opined that Medikal should take a DNA test to ascertain if Island is his daughter.

According to Kofi Mahama, he understands and believes all that Medikal has said about Fella Makafui, suggesting that she was a setup to cause discomfort for the rapper and tagging her as ungrateful.

Kofi Mahama described Fella as an “agenda girl” who took advantage of Medikal to get what she wanted.

