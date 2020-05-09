- Advertisement -

Rapper Medikal and his actress wife Fella Makafui have reacted to the subliminal shot thrown at them by Eno in her diss song titled ‘Argument Done’.

Yesterday the entertainment industry once again saw the emergency of a new beef between Eno and Sista Afia.

In Eno’s diss song, the main target was Sista Afia but she threw some shots at Medikal stating that he has been the writing diss songs for Sista Afia.

Medikal and Fella got the chance to be interviewed on TV3 by Giovanni Caleb in evening where they were asked to share their views on the diss song.

The couple denied ever hearing the diss song from Eno with Medikal stating that he has grown past doing a diss song.

He said: “I mean well the level wey I dey right now, I’m tryna focus on my wife and my family…and then I’m trying to do music to entertain my fans as well so I’m not into fetching insults and stuffs”.

On the part of Fella, she added that just like Sarkodie, they will never engage in any beef that wouldn’t bring them money.

She also said: “I mean we don’t give attention to anything that doesn’t bring us money…that’s why you don’t find us in any petty beef”.