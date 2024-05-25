Rapper Medikal according to information is set to return to face the Nungua Stool once again on Tuesday after meeting with them yesterday.

Days ago, the Nungua Stool through a statement invited Fella Makafui and Medikal to appear before them on Friday, May 24, 2024.

According to them, the invitation was for the two to present the land document which was shared online for validation because of the name of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse which was indicated on the document.

Well, it has been revealed that while Fella Makafui attended the meeting without her documents for validation, Medikal also failed to come along with his documents.

They were therefore asked to return on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, with the said documents.