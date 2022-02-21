- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has been sentenced to a fine of 3,600 cedis by a circuit court in Accra after he pleaded guilty for displaying arms and ammunition.

The rapper who was in court changed his not guilty plea to guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

According to reports, the rapper’s plea was retaken and he admitted the offence of displaying arms and ammunition.

The court presided by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh stated that the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker will serve nine months in jail if he defaults on the fine.

His Honour Emmanuel Essandon also ordered the prosecution to release Medikal’s gun to him.

In October 2021, Medikal was arrested for brandishing a gun on social media. This was after he shared a video of himself holding a Ruger 9mm handgun on Snapchat.

He was remanded in prison custody for 5 days and was later granted bail.